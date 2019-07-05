New Ad Urges Trump to Act Against Slaughter of Innocents in Syria

A new advertisement currently running on cable news channels urges President Donald Trump to take concrete action to stop Russia and Iran from helping Syrian president Bashar al-Assad slaughter scores of innocent civilians in the war-torn city of Idlib.

Activists aligned with the Americans for a Free Syria organization have purchased ad time on Fox News, Trump’s preferred news network, in a bid to convince the White House to take a stand against the ongoing violence in Syria that is being carried out by Iran and Russia on Assad’s behalf.

While Trump took a stand last September to help stem the growing violence in Idlib, Assad’s allies have again begun to step up their military action against the city’s civilians. Russia has already begun to launch airstrikes on hospitals, schools, and other civilian strongholds, prompting activists to plead for Trump’s intervention.

The one-minute advertisement urges Trump to make good on his promises from last September to protect Syria’s civilians from slaughter by Assad’s Russian and Iranian proxies. – READ MORE