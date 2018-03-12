“Let Them Call You Racists” Bannon Tells France’s Nationalist Party (VIDEO)

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon told members of France’s National Front Party to brush off liberal backlash over their nationalist stance on migrants entering Europe and other controversial topics.

“Let them call you racists, let them call you xenophobes, let them call you nativists, wear it as a badge of honor,”Bannon sad to an annual gathering of NF members in the French city of Lille, adding that “history is on your side.”

Bannon, who has repeatedly expressed support for Europe’s far-right movements, fired the opening salvo at the gathering, even if the head of Macron’s Republic on the Move party, Christophe Castaner, earlier dubbed him “the king of fake news and of white supremacists” according to France24. – READ MORE

