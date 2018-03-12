Trump re-election campaign to bypass media by streaming rallies ‘directly’ to Americans

The Trump campaign will now be bypassing the media and delivering live streams of President Trump’s rallies “directly” online.

The president delivered a speech more than an hour long in Moon Township, Pa., in the evening Saturday, where he gave a last-minute push for GOP congressional candidate Rick Saccone, who is running in the special election for the 18th Congressional District.

In an announcement, Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. said it ran a beta live stream of the event, available on social media as well as the websites of the campaign and the Republican National Committee.

“This evening Americans were able to experience a Trump rally without the filter of the mainstream media thanks to our MAGA Direct beta live stream we delivered to our social media channels and websites for the first time,” said Brad Parscale, campaign manager for Trump’s 2020 campaign.

“As we engage in the 2018 mid-terms and plan in advance for the 2020 presidential campaign, we will continue to model ourselves after President Trump and explore new ways to leverage social and digital media. Through our live streaming of campaign events, we can connect more directly with Americans who serve as our inspiration to continue to Make America Great Again,” he added. – READ MORE

