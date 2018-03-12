Politics World
China allows Xi to remain president indefinitely, tightening his grip on power
China removed presidential term limits from its constitution on Sunday, giving President Xi Jinping the right to remain in office indefinitely.
The country’s ruling Communist Party announced the proposed amendment only last month and there was never any doubt it would pass because its rubber-stamp parliament is packed with loyal party members.
Reuters reports that Xi’s political theory was also inserted into the constitution, a feat no other leader since Mao had managed while in office. Additionally, clauses were included to give a legal framework to a new super anti-corruption department.
Schoolchildren, college students and staff at state factories will have to study the political ideology, which the Communist Party is trying to portray as a new chapter for modern China, reports BBC.
Only two no votes were cast, with three abstentions, from almost 3,000 delegates.
Xi cast his vote first, on the podium at the front of the hall, followed in turn by the other six members of the party’s elite Standing Committee, which runs China. – READ MORE
