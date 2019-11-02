Leonardo DiCaprio Gushes over ‘Leader of Our Time’ Greta Thunberg

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio has met 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, calling her a “leader of our time” and saying that they have made “a commitment to support one another.”

DiCaprio posted Friday to his Instagram account two photos of him and Thunberg posing on what appears to be a sunny hillside dotted with flowers and colorful greenery.

“It was an honor to spend time with Greta,” the Titanic actor wrote. “She and I have made a commitment to support one another, in hopes of securing a brighter future for our planet.”

Thunberg was in Los Angeles to attend a student demonstration for climate change. She also appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which tapes in nearby Burbank. – READ MORE