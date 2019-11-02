Steve Scalise Reveals All the Ways Adam Schiff Can Cheat in Impeachment Hearings

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) is empowered to block testimony from Republican-called witnesses within ongoing “impeachment inquiry” hearings held by the House Intelligence Committee he chairs, explained Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), in a Thursday interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

Scalise pointed to “impeachment inquiry procedures” laid out in a House resolution giving Schiff the ability to reject witnesses proposed by the Republican minority.

“There are sections of the resolution that allow the to literally have veto power over Republican witnesses,” Scalise noted. “There’s a section in the resolution that allows the chairman to literally kick the president’s legal counsel out of the room out of the room if he so chooses, not because there has been some wrong that was done, just because, all at the whim of the chairman.”

Scalise contrasted the aforementioned procedures with those of previous impeachment proceedings with former presidents Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton.

“Under the Clinton and Nixon impeachments, both sides had the ability to call witnesses to subpoena witnesses,” Scalise stated. “Also, the president had the legal power to have his legal counsel in the room to question witnesses. All of that, today, is at the discretion of .”

Schiff is also empowered to obstruct Republican cross-examination of witnesses, he explained.

"Just this week, directed the witness to refuse to answer certain questions that were asked by Republicans on the committee," Scalise said. "So literally is telling the witness not to answer certain questions Republicans are asking. That happened this week."