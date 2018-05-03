LEGALLY! — Melania’s Parents Are Becoming Americans The Right Way

First Lady Melania Trump’s parents, Viktor and Amalija Knavs, want to become American citizens, and they’re doing it the right way.

New York Daily News reports, “The mother and father of First Lady Melania Trump arrived Wednesday morning in Lower Manhattan for a hearing on their pending applications for U.S. citizenship.”

Melania’s parents are from Slovenia, the same country where the first lady was born. – READ MORE

