‘God damn you to hell,’ Michael Caputo tells Senate intel panel

Republican consultant and former Trump campaign aide Michael Caputo told the Senate Intelligence Committee Tuesday, “God damn you to hell,” during an interview as part of the panel’s Russia investigation.

In Caputo’s closing statement obtained by the Washington Examiner, he said the panel’s investigation “forced” his family out of their home and “crushed” his children due to mounting legal costs associated with the inquiry.

Caputo called for an “investigation of the investigators” and said he wanted to know who was “coordinating this attack on President Donald Trump.”

“Forget about all the death threats against my family. I want to know who cost us so much money, who crushed our kids, who forced us out of our home, all because you lost an election,” Caputo said. “I want to know because God damn you to hell.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1