‘Legalized Corruption’: 15 Biden Administration Advisers Worked at Consulting Firm WestExec

President Joe Biden has “legalized corruption” by placing more than 15 former WestExec members in key places within his administration, the Intercept revealed Wednesday.

“It’s a remarkable march through the revolving door” for the more than 15 former WestExec members to be selected for such powerful positions, “especially for a firm that only launched in 2017” according to the report.

“WestExec’s consultants are so connected and pedigreed that they often hold down multiple jobs, appointments, and titles,” the Intercept wrote.

Editor in Chief of Brietbart News Alex Marlow wrote about the “so connected” WestExec “national security establishment” in his book, Breaking the News: Exposing the Establishment Media’s Hidden Deals and Secret Corruption:

After Biden’s election win, the convergence of the national security establishment and the Masters of the Universe began to reveal itself. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines both worked for the consulting firm WestExec, which Blinken cofounded with Michele Flournoy, a former undersecretary of defense under President Obama. Google hired WestExec to help them land valuable Department of Defense contracts. WestExec also had a partnership with Jigsaw, Google’s in-house think tank.

The notable individuals who previously worked at WestExec are as follows:

Jen Psaki, White House press secretary

Tony Blinken, Secretary of State

Avril Haines, Director of National Intelligence

David S. Cohen , Deputy Director of the CIA

Deputy Director of the CIA Lisa Monaco, Deputy Attorney General

Chris Inglis, National Cyber Director

WestExec is a consulting firm that markets itself as a "unique geopolitical and policy expertise to help business leaders… defense, foreign policy, intelligence, economics, cybersecurity, data privacy, and strategic communications."

