‘Biden Looks Like He’s Always Waking Up From Heavy Anesthesia’: Foreign Media Sounds Off On President’s ‘Cognitive Decline’

President Joe Biden’s mental acuity has declined to such a precipitously low level that he “probably couldn’t find his way home after dark,” according to Sky News Australia.

The network acknowledged that it received a heavy volume of emails about President Biden’s intellectual presence after the cable news network has described Biden as “struggling,” “barely cogent,” and a “human corpse” deep in the stages of progressive “cognitive decline.” That coverage continued on Monday.

“Many of you wrote to me about Joe Biden,” said host Alan Jones, who played more footage of Biden’s confusion.

“Suddenly, the world’s greatest power is in the hands of a slightly dazed bloke who looks like he’s always waking up from heavy anesthesia,” Jones said. He also quoted New York Post columnist Kyle Smith, who asked “whether it’s safe for to be near a pair of scissors.”

Jones noted that that Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) — former White House doctor to President Obama — has proposed that President Biden take a mental acuity examination at once.

“It’s clear there’s no way that Joe Biden would pass a test to determine his cognitive ability or memory impairment,” said Jones — who noted the geopolitical implications of having an impaired commander-in-chief in the White House.- READ MORE

