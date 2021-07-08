Hill Reporters Mocked For Lamenting Lingering Trauma From Capitol Riot

Some Capitol Hill reporters recently recounted what they described as their lingering trauma from the Capitol riot six months ago, prompting ridicule from those who claimed they blew their own suffering out of proportion.

The reporters said they have had to see therapists or retire early; some are losing sleep, and are afraid to be in the Capitol or even their own homes, according to Vice News in a piece titled “‘So, So Angry’: Reporters Who Survived the Capitol Riot Are Still Struggling.”

NEW: Reporters who survived the deadly Capitol riot are still struggling. Some won’t go back into the building. Several have sought therapy to deal with trauma. Many still aren’t sleeping well. https://t.co/UzRIZg3GiQ — VICE News (@VICENews) July 6, 2021

As Vice News reported in part: