Hill Reporters Mocked For Lamenting Lingering Trauma From Capitol Riot

Some Capitol Hill reporters recently recounted what they described as their lingering trauma from the Capitol riot six months ago, prompting ridicule from those who claimed they blew their own suffering out of proportion.
The reporters said they have had to see therapists or retire early; some are losing sleep, and are afraid to be in the Capitol or even their own homes, according to Vice News in a piece titled “‘So, So Angry’: Reporters Who Survived the Capitol Riot Are Still Struggling.”
NEW: Reporters who survived the deadly Capitol riot are still struggling. Some won’t go back into the building. Several have sought therapy to deal with trauma. Many still aren’t sleeping well. https://t.co/UzRIZg3GiQ
As Vice News reported in part:
Reporters have discussed their personal experiences in the days immediately following the Capitol insurrection. But few have publicly talked about the lasting effects in the months since—the toll that day took on them, the difficulty some have faced in returning to a site where they experienced trauma, and what it’s been like covering a Congress still deeply divided on the events of that day.
And the emotional scars are still there. Six months after their office was attacked, the Capitol Hill press corps is grappling with how to cover the insurrection’s fallout, as well as its impact on them personally and professionally.
Of the five people who died during the Capitol riot, the District of Columbia's chief medical examiner Dr. Francisco Diaz ruled that two died of natural causes from cardiovascular disease, one died by accident from acute amphetamine intoxication, and Ashli Babbitt died by homicide from a gunshot to the left shoulder. The identity of the Capitol Police officer who shot her remains unknown.
