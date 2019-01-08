Leftists PANIC After Discovering Coachella Owner Donates Thousands To Republicans

Although the high-profile, star-studded music festival has been going on for years, it seems leftists only just realized — this week — that Coachella, which draws decidedly liberal headliners like Beyonce and Eminem, is owned and managed by … a Republican.

The story itself isn’t new. Fader and other music-centric publications have routinely reported that Philip Anschutz, the CEO of AEG and owner of Golden Voice/Coachella, which puts on the yearly festival, donates regularly to conservative causes, and dropped more than a million dollars during the 2016 election.

This year, the same outlets report that Anschutz gave nearly $200,000 to Republicans, as if they expected Anschutz to suddenly stop making political contributions when his preferred targets were revealed. Those donations went to everyone from Colorado Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO) to the National Republican Senate Committee (or NRSC), and were, of course, used to defeat Democratic candidates (something Fader seems unduly shocked by).

For some reason, this year the panic has caught on among possible festival-goers, perhaps because the lineup for 2019's Coachella isn't as strong as it has been in recent years. Fader's follow up article, which was published late last week, sent leftists on social media into fits of depression, punctuated by the occasional rage spiral kickoff.