Crenshaw Slams Dem Rep Who Insulted Trump Supporters: ‘I Can’t Imagine a Worse Form of Leadership’ (VIDEO)

Congressman Dan Crenshaw is standing up for Trump supporters after another representative compared them to Nazi Germany.

Crenshaw posted his response on Twitter to Representative Hank Johnson’s speech at Friendship Baptist Church in Atlanta. As IJR previously reported, he repeatedly insulted President Donald Trump and people who supported him during the speech.

“Americans elected an authoritarian, an anti-immigrant, racist strongman to the nation’s highest office,” Johnson said. “Americans, particularly black Americans, can’t afford to make that same mistake about the harm that could be done by a man named Hitler or a man named Trump.”

After comparing the president to Hitler, he then insulted voters, saying they suffered from addictions and were unhappy.

“Many are dying from alcoholism, drug overdoses, liver disease, or simply a broken heart caused by economic despair,” Johnson said.

Stop insulting Americans just because they vote for someone you don’t like. pic.twitter.com/8wrP3ybtPe — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) January 6, 2019