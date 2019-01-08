Clint Eastwood’s New Movie Is Earning Big Bucks Despite Hollywood’s Snubs

Clint Eastwood, age 88, has yet another hit on his hands. The filmmaker’s latest, “The Mule,” has earned over $81 million already and remains in the top 10 on the domestic box office chart after more than two weeks in release.

The film marks Eastwood’s first acting role since 2012’s “Trouble with the Curve,” and its box office tally proves audiences are still eager to se Eastwood as a leading man.

The “Dirty Harry” actor stars as Earl Stone, a military veteran who finds himself desperate enough in his twilight years to begin running drugs for a Mexican drug cartel. The film is based on a true story; Eastwood directs the picture from a script by Nick Schenk, who also scripted Eastwood’s 2008 hit “Gran Torino.”

Upon initial release, “The Mule” earned some criticism from the more left-leaning critics. Some criticized the movie and its lead character for being politically incorrect, as well as the film’s willingness to acknowledge Mexican cartels and drug running within the United States.

None of that has stopped the movie from earning money. The $50 million production has defied expectations and become a sleeper hit at the box office. It’s another box office win for Eastwood, who also recently oversaw major hits like “American Sniper” and “Sully.”- READ MORE