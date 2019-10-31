Greta Thunberg Calls on Facebook to Censor Her Critics

The celebrated Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has threatened to quit Facebook if the social media platform refuses to silence her critics.

“I am, like many others, questioning whether I should keep using Facebook or not,” Thunberg wrote in a Facebook post last week. “Allowing hate speech, the lack of fact-checking and, of course, the issues of interfering with democracy… are among many, many other things that are very upsetting.”

“The constant lies and conspiracy theories about me and countless others, of course, result in hate, death threats and ultimately violence. This could easily be stopped if Facebook wanted to. I find the lack of taking responsibility very disturbing,” she added.

The “Youth Climate Strike” founder has enjoyed unprecedented stardom for her climate activism, winning encomium from such leftist heavyweights as Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Elon Musk.

Musk said last month that Thunberg has “better reasoning & more heart than the vast majority of political leaders,” whereas Hillary called her a “gutsy woman” and former president Obama praised the 16-year-old as “one of our planet’s greatest advocates.”

Yet Ms. Thunberg is finding criticism enervating, suggesting that those who oppose her crusade are “interfering with democracy” and should be censored by Facebook. – READ MORE