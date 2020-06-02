Leftist Professor Who Won $1 Million TED Prize Issues Instructions For Destroying Monument

A professor of anthropology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham who won a $1 million TED Prize for 2016 and is a National Geographic Fellow decided to offer some expert advice, ostensibly to the rioters busily destroying sections of cities, on how to pull down a monument in her city.

Sarah Parcak, who has been feted as a “space archaeologist,” as she has used satellites that were first used by the military in her quest to discover ancient lost sites, issued a Twitter thread with specific instructions on how to destroy the monument.

Ironically, Parcak has stated that her work was also devoted to preventing looting and destruction of ancient sites, boasting, “Archaeology is experiencing significant challenges right now due to ISIL (ISIS), economic crises, and drops in tourism. Looting and site destruction are global problems. We have a tough road ahead, and one key will be developing more collaborations using new technologies like satellite imagery. I am one of many people documenting damage and looting at ancient sites from space — it is such a crucial tool.”

Parcak’s instructions on Twitter started with her offering what she referred to as a public service announcement.

“PSA For ANYONE who might be interested in how to pull down an obelisk* safely from an Egyptologist who never ever in a million years thought this advice might come in handy *might be masquerading as a racist monument I dunno,” she wrote. – READ MORE

