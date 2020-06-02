WATCH: Susan Rice Claims Russians Are Behind George Floyd Riots

Susan Rice, the former National Security Advisor under Barack Obama, offered a unique conspiracy theory to the ongoing George Floyd riots – the Russians are meddling in them.

Rice made the claim during an interview on the only network with such little credibility that they would let it slide without scrutiny.

Absolutely Incredible: Obama’s Former NSA Susan Rice on CNN talking about the protests and domestic strife “This is right out of the Russian playbook” pic.twitter.com/luXiPV0bOq — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) May 31, 2020

See if you can count the number of bizarre lies in this exchange with anchor Wolf Blitzer.

The famed Benghazi liar began by taking umbrage with President Trump’s announcement that he would be designating Antifa, a far-left radical group, as a terrorist organization.

“To designate Antifa a terrorist organization, fine, but let’s also focus on the right-wing terrorist organizations,” Rice stated. “The white supremacists that he’s called, in the past, very fine people.” – READ MORE

