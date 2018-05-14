Leftist prof who virally mocked Barbara Bush death speaks out. What she says now is nearly as bad.

Randa Jarrar, the leftist Fresno State professor who mocked former First Lady Barbara Bush’s death on Twitter, has broken her silence about the controversial remarks that divided the country in their opinions on the line between free speech and really distasteful speech.

According to The Cut, Jarrar said, “I felt compelled to speak up because I want people to remember history.”

“The Bush family — including Barbara Bush — supported policies that harmed and destroyed the lives of millions,” she stated.

When the outlet asked Jarrar if she believes that she was targeted with harsh criticism because of her “ethnic background,” Jarrar said she does.

“I am not the only person who has stated the belief that Barbara Bush was a racist,” she told The Cut. “But women of color routinely have their tone policed, their justified anger painted as hatred, and their criticism of injustice framed as racism toward white people.” – READ MORE

