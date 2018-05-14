Tom Steyer Town Hall Attendee: What’s The Difference Between Trump And Hitler? (VIDEO)

A woman attending a Tom Steyer-led town hall asked what the difference was between President Donald Trump and Adolf Hitler, arguing that the Republican president has done similar things to the detested leader of Nazi Germany.

“Through all of this, and through the time [Trump’s] been president, he reminds me of Hitler,” an Iowa woman named Sally said to Steyer on Thursday. The line drew cheers and applause from the audience. “I just keep thinking: what’s the difference between him and Hitler. Hitler really strikes me, and you just mentioned what he’s doing to families at the border. That’s what Hitler did – tore families apart.” – READ MORE

