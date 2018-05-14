WATCH: Angry Student Walks Up and Punches Teacher in the Face — He Instantly Regrets Everything

A video has resurfaced and gone viral after an alleged student walked up to his teacher and threw a punch. The teacher quickly reacted by picking him up and body slamming him onto a nearby desk in the middle of the class.

Daily Mail reports that the video takes place in what appears to be a U.S. classroom.

The video was originally posted on July 31, 2017, but resurfaced after being shared by World Star Hip Hop on Thursday. It is not clear who the individuals are in the video or where the altercation took place. – READ MORE

