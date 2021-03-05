Leftist America: Different Punishments for Different Kinds of Terrorists

If you happened to be a Trump supporter who was buying a donut on January 6th near the Capitol, you might have had the FBI show up at your house and interrogate you about what you were doing in the area.

If you happened to be a Trump supporter who was buying a donut on January 6th near the Capitol, you might have had the FBI show up at your house and interrogate you about what you were doing in the area.

And if they could find anything at all to charge you with – too many dogs in your house, parking illegally on your lawn… whatever…or if you lied to the FBI about what day you bought groceries, then they had cause to drag you into the pokey and throw away the key, you evil Trump supporter.

However, if you are a police-hating Antifa or BLM terrorist, you are good to go.

Most of us have figured out by now that you get different treatment if you are a Democratic constituent of the criminal persuasion, including sometimes not even getting charged for your crimes. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --