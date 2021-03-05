Obama praised Dr. Seuss in 2015: ‘Pretty much all you need to know’ is in his books

Former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama were fans of Dr. Seuss before the children’s author came under fire for creating racist and insensitive imagery.

The then-president said in 2015 that “pretty much all the stuff you need to know is in Dr. Seuss” while speaking to a group of White House interns, emphasizing Seuss’ message of inclusivity written into many of his children’s books and naming “The Sneetches” and “Horton Hears a Who” as examples.

“We’re all the same, so why would we treat somebody differently just because they don’t have a star on their belly?” he asked the group. “If I think about responsibility, I think about Horton sitting on the egg up in the tree while Lazy Mayzie’s flying off, doing whatever she wants. Know what I mean?”

He added that as people get older, they find “the homespun, basic virtues” that their parents “care about and admire” such as hard work, responsibility and kindness turn out to be “all true.”

It was not the last time the former president would channel Dr. Seuss for inspiration.

In 2018, during an interview with author and philanthropist Dave Eggers, Obama repeated the sentiment while comparing his work as a community organizer to his work as president and explaining how “the nature of human dynamics does not change from level to level.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --