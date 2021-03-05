Michelle Obama Weighs in on Younger Generations Calling Out Injustices: ‘We Gotta Protest’

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is confident younger generations are beginning to put the “pieces together” on how to speak out against injustices.

“Good Morning America’s” Robin Roberts noted young Americans have taken to the streets to protest after the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

“Say their names and unfortunately there are too many names to mention,” Roberts said.

She asked Obama, “Is it different this time?”

The former first lady replied, “I hope so. It feels different and what gives me even more hope is what happened at the polls in November.”

Obama continued:

“We gotta march, we gotta protest and we have to vote. We have to be educated. We have to be informed. Young people are starting to put those pieces together and understand that, you know, it’s not either/or. It’s all of it.”

Floyd, a Black man, died in Minneapolis in May 2020 after a white officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. – READ MORE

