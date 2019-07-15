Left-wing students sign fake petition to change ‘Hurricanes’ mascot at U. of Miami — since it’s ‘offensive’ to those hurt by hurricanes (VIDEO)

In the wake of college students getting up in arms to ditch school mascotsdeemed offensive to them, Campus Reform’s Cabot Phillips traveled to the University of Miami recently to see how far he could push wokeness on the matter.

So he walked up to students with a fake petition to remove the college’s famed mascot — “Hurricanes” — as it’s potentially “offensive” to students who’ve been “negatively impacted by hurricanes throughout their lives.”

As it turns out, wokeness is indeed alive and well at the university.

“F*** yeah!” one student replied, agreeing to sign the phony petition, the outlet said. – READ MORE