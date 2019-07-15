Peter Thiel Calls on CIA, FBI to Investigate Google’s China Ties

President Donald Trump’s top supporter in Silicon Valley said Sunday the United States needs to investigate Google’s “seemingly treasonous” work with the Chinese military.

In a speech at the National Conservatism Conference, tech billionaire Peter Thiel addressed China’s ties to Google, Axios reports. He asked whether Google’s artifical intelligence initiatives have been infiltrated by foreign intelligence agencies.

“Does Google’s senior management consider itself to have been thoroughly infiltrated by Chinese intelligence?” Thiel said.

“Is it because they consider themselves to be so thoroughly infiltrated that they have engaged in the seemingly treasonous decision to work with the Chinese military and not with the US military… because they are making the sort of bad, short-term rationalistic that if the technology doesn’t go out the front door, it gets stolen out the backdoor anyway?” Thiel also asked.

“These questions need to be asked by the FBI and the CIA,” Thiel added, according to Bloomberg. “And I’d like them to be asked in a not excessively gentle manner.” – READ MORE