Left-Wing Rioters Attack Trump Supporters Leaving Minneapolis Rally (VIDEO)

Left-wing rioters attacked supporters of President Donald Trump leaving a rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Thursday evening — assaulting them in groups, setting fire to pro-Trump hats, and attacking the police.

Trump supporters are literally fleeing the event after it ended as protestors are waiting around attacking attendees as they leave the arena It is not safe in Minneapolis any longer for Trump supporters. Please stay away from the vicinity and do not come out with branded gear pic.twitter.com/BLsJbtct0k — Elijah Schaffer (@ElijahSchaffer) October 11, 2019

The situation outside the Trump rally in Minnesota is quickly deteriorating Left wing protestors are destroying barricades A protestor can be seen waving the Chinese flag in front of riot police. While people in Hong Kong wave American flags for freedom, we wave Chinese flags pic.twitter.com/XVl551kyqZ — Elijah Schaffer (@ElijahSchaffer) October 11, 2019

Anti Trump protestors in Minnesota stole about 40 hats off the heads of Trump supporters & then lit them on fire 🔥 at the Trump Rally They then left the ashes as a vigil against fascism, leaving a f*ck Trump sign on the top of the pile This is tolerance. This is the left pic.twitter.com/jFhVNXrgId — Elijah Schaffer (@ElijahSchaffer) October 11, 2019

Riot police stood by as members of Antifa were seen dragging steel fences away from the Target Center. They were filmed by Elijah Schaffer, a correspondent for The Blaze, a conservative news site — who was maced as he filmed.