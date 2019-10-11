Left-Wing Rioters Attack Trump Supporters Leaving Minneapolis Rally (VIDEO)

Share:

Left-wing rioters attacked supporters of President Donald Trump leaving a rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Thursday evening — assaulting them in groups, setting fire to pro-Trump hats, and attacking the police.

Riot police stood by as members of Antifa were seen dragging steel fences away from the Target Center. They were filmed by Elijah Schaffer, a correspondent for The Blaze, a conservative news site — who was maced as he filmed. – READ MORE

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply