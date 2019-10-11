Warren: Inmates Are ‘Entitled’ To Taxpayer-Funded Transgender Surgery (VIDEO)

Democrat presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren claimed on Thursday night that criminals who are locked up in prison are “entitled” to taxpayer-funded gender reassignment surgery while they are in prison.

Democrat presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren says Americans should have their hard-earned tax dollars go to pay for prison inmates to go through transgender surgery Warren says the locked-up criminals are “entitled” to it pic.twitter.com/Q5Fm12iXnA — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 11, 2019

Warren made the remark when she was asked by CNN’s Chris Cuomo about her previous stance that it was wrong for American taxpayers to have to pay for transgender inmates to get gender reassignment surgery.

“Do you regret that?” Cuomo asked.

“Yup,” Warren responded. “It was a bad answer [at the time]. I believe that everyone is entitled to medical care and medical care that they need and that includes people who are transgender who, um, it is time for them to have surgery. I just think that’s important.” – READ MORE