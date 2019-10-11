Beto O’Rourke promises to strip churches of tax-exempt status if they don’t support gay marriage (VIDEO)

Long-shot Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke made an admission during a CNN town hall event on LGBTQ policies that is sure to be featured on many Republican political ads.

Video: With a tee-up from CNN’s Don Lemon, Beto O’Rourke says to cheers and applause that he will target churches and any organization that doesn’t fully accept the LGBTQ agenda receives “reward, no benefit, no tax break,” and loses their tax-exempt status #EqualityTownHall pic.twitter.com/WQ9J0BFzsZ — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 11, 2019

O’Rourke affirmed that he would strip churches and other organizations of their tax-exempt status if they refused to support the LGBT cause by opposing same-sex marriage.

CNN’s Don Lemon asked O’Rourke how far the government should punish organizations for following traditional religious beliefs about marriage.

"This is from your LGBTQ plan, and here's what you write, here's a quote, 'Freedom of religion is a fundamental right but it should not be used to discriminate,'" Lemon said.