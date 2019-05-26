Left-wing pastor denounces ‘straight white men’ during Christian college commencement prayer — and gets cheers from crowd

A left-wing pastor from a progressive church denounced “straight white men” in his commencement benediction last weekend at Baylor University, a private Christian college in Waco, Texas.

Dan Freemyer — pastor of missional engagement at Broadway Baptist Church in Fort Worth, which calls itself “fully affirming of women in lay and professional ministry roles and fully inclusive of LGBTQ+ persons” — got in a mention of the graduates’ “privileges” during his prayer Saturday morning along with an environmental appeal before turning his attention to skin color.

“And God, give them the moral imagination to reject the old keys that we are trying to give them to a planet that we’re poisoning by running it on fossil fuels and misplaced priorities,” he prayed. “A planet with too many straight white men like me behind the steering wheel while others have been expected to sit quietly at the back of the bus.”

A number of people in the crowd cheered after Freemyer's mention of "straight white men."


