Latest Gillette Ad Features Dad Teaching Transgender Son To Shave For The First Time

Months after releasing an ad shaming all men for being ‘toxic’ pigs (while curiously cutting out a scene from the original ad featuring a booty-grabbing fake rap video), Gillette wants female-to-male trans individuals to know that once those hormones kick in, they’ve got your shaving needs covered.

Their new advertisement features the moment a loving dad teaches his transgender son, Samson Brown, how to shave for the first time, according to Gaystar News.

“I’m at the point in my manhood where I’m actually happy. It’s not just myself transitioning, it’s everybody around me transitioning,” says Samson.”

“Thank you so much Gillette,” Samson commented under the ad on the company’s Facebook page, adding “‘I look forward to the great things you’re going to continue doing to encourage us all to be our best selves.” – READ MORE