NBC Gives Platform to Palestinian Terrorist Calling Trump a ‘Thug President’

On Friday, NBC’s Today show aired an exclusive interview with Khaled Al-Batsh, one of the leaders of the Palestinian terrorist organization Islamic Jihad. During that exchange, Al-Batsh was provided with a media megaphone to smear President Trump as a “thug” and denounce the “Israeli occupation” of the Gaza Strip.

“An NBC News exclusive. An inside look at Gaza and a rare interview this morning with the leader of an armed militant group there and he has a direct message for the President,” co-host Savannah Guthrie proclaimed as she teased the upcoming report. Introducing the segment minutes later, senior international correspondent Keir Simmons touted: “On this trip into Gaza, we were able to secure a rare interview with the leader of a group called Islamic Jihad.”

Turning to Al-Batsh early in the story, Simmons declared: “The armed militant group Islamic Jihad has been supported by the Iranians for decades. One of its leader agreeing to an interview, and he has a message for President Trump.” In the exchange that followed, the terrorist leader delivered his message: