LeBron James Calls Rapper Nipsey Hussle’s Murder ‘One of the Most Unfortunate Events’ in American History

LeBron James did not hold back when describing how significant he felt the murder of his friend, rapper Nipsey Hussle, truly was. The Lakers forward called Hussle’s death “one of the most unfortunate events” in American history.

James told Los Angeles’ CBS affiliate:

It’s so unfortunate when you look at a guy who believed in what he believed in, talked about how he wanted to give back to his own community, actually gave back to his community and actually stayed in his community — there’s not many who’ve done that.

To see his life taken away from him in his community by someone that come[s] from his community, it’s one of the most unfortunate events that has happened in American history. – READ MORE