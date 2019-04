CBS cameras cut away from the Texas Tech locker room the moment their head coach entered the room and began leading the team in prayer.

Texas Tech goes to Final game of final four . Follow coach Chris Beard down tunnel . Cut can’t have moment of prayer on CBS 🏀 pic.twitter.com/wsN8D3zOzY — Eddie Brown (@EBBronx) April 7, 2019

The network seemed to have no problem letting their cameras linger, while the announcers filled time and waited for the coach to arrive. However, moments after the coach Chris Beard arrived, the team began to pray and the cameras cut away to a shot of the announcers. – READ MORE