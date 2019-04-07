Mulvaney vows Dems will ‘never’ see Trump’s tax returns, despite renewed push

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney told “Fox News Sunday” in an exclusive interview that Democrats will “never” see President Trump’s tax returns, days after a House Democrat committee chairman made the unprecedented demand that the IRS provide the documents.

Mulvaney’s comments marked an apparent escalation in the White House’s rhetoric on the issue. On Wednesday, Trump responded with a dismissive taunt to Democrats’ renewed push for his tax information, but suggested he might be willing to provide the information pending the conclusion of an audit.

“Oh no, never — nor should they,” Mulvaney told Bill Hemmer, who is filling in for host Chris Wallace, when asked if Democrats will ever see the president’s tax returns. “That’s an issue that was already litigated during the election. Voters knew the president could have given his tax returns. They knew that he didn’t and they elected him anyway.”

Mulvaney added that Democrats “know” they won’t get the returns, and “just want attention on the issue because they don’t want to talk to us about policy.” A “fundamental” purpose of tax law, Mulvaney continued, is to protect the privacy of tax filers.

“If they don’t get what they want in the Mueller report, they’re going to ask for the taxes,” Mulvaney said. “If they don’t get what they want in the taxes, they’re going to ask for something else. It doesn’t surprise anybody.” – READ MORE

