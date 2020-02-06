Leaked Audio Shows Iran Immediately Knew It Shot Down Passenger Plane

A leaked audio recording from January 8, the day that Iran shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane, reportedly shows that Iran immediately knew that it had shot down the plane.

The revelation was made on a Ukrainian television station on Sunday night when an audio recording of a “pilot of another plane can be heard saying he saw ‘the light of a missile’ in the sky before Ukrainian International Airways flight 752 crashed in an explosion,” Reuters reported.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that the audio proved “that the Iranian side knew from the start that our plane had been hit by a missile.”

Reuters added that Iran, which falsely denied responsibility for three days, blamed Ukraine for the release of the audio file which it reportedly described as “confidential evidence.”

Iran also indicated that it would no longer share evidence with Ukraine regarding the crash. – READ MORE