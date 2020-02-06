MSNBC Analyst: ‘Iowa Caucus Is Essentially the Perfect Example of Systemic Racism’ (VIDEO)

MSNBC political analyst Zerlina Maxwell said Tuesday that Iowa’s majority-white population makes its caucuses “the perfect example of systemic racism.”

MSNBC anchor Craig Melvin asked whether the low turnout of first-time caucus-goers in Iowa should concern Democrats, who were hoping President Trump would motivate people to engage. Maxwell argued the problem lies in the racial makeup of the Midwestern state.

"Maybe I'll be the only person to say this today," Maxwell said. "The Iowa caucus is essentially the perfect example of systemic racism. Ninety-one percent of the voters in Iowa are white."