WATCH: Shocking Footage Inside China’s Newly-Constructed Hospitals, ‘Like Jail Cells Where You Go To Die’

China has gone from constructing ghost cities to now erecting hospitals to treat coronavirus patients. As we’ve reported, China could be hiding the true number of confirmed cases and deaths, and in some cases, not reporting the deaths at all, and “immediately” hauling the bodies down the street to a local crematorium, effectively burning the evidence.

The government’s official death toll on Saturday night topped 300, with more than 14,550 cases reported globally.

China is attempting to show the world, it has been proactive and responsible during the outbreak, and in one way that it can optically please everyone that it has everything under control, is to build a hospital in Wuhan, the epicenter of where the deadly virus supposedly began.

#NewsAlert: A new extended video footage of inside that 1000 quarantine hospital bed just outside the outskirts of #Wuhan, to combat the #CoronaVirus in #China. Now with English subtitles. pic.twitter.com/7XkyqDUCBz — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) February 3, 2020

UK researchers have warned upwards of 75,000 could be infected in Wuhan, as more than 137,600 have been placed under observation across China.

While China and the World Health Organization (WHO) attempt to calm fears of a deadly virus outbreak, the actions by Beijing in locking down dozens of cities and quarantining 50 million people or more, suggest the situation remains severe.

RT News reports that Wuhan's new 25,000-square-meter hospital, one of two new facilities commissioned in response to the coronavirus outbreak, has been completed.