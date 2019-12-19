LEAK: Biden Vows to Take White House from George H. W. Bush — Bush Died in 2018

Campaign insiders said Joe Biden recently and confidently proclaimed that he plans to win the White House and take it back for the Democrats from GOP President George H. W. Bush.

There’s one problem, actually two problems here: George Bush is not the incumbent president and he died in 2018.

But thirty years before his death, Biden was mounting his first presidential campaign against Bush in 1988, That Bush, the father of George W. Bush who was also president years later, eventually won the White House.

“He (Biden) gets confused by dates and time frames,” a campaign insider said. “If he makes it to a national debate against Trump, it will be … the things he says in meetings and in private are bizarre and a little frightening.”

Transaltion: Biden is not all there.

And Biden’s inner circle and campaign loyalists are very concerned not only for his image, but for his health.

“Live television could be a disaster,” the insider said.

This story is developing.