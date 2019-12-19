RIGGED: Surveillance footage outside of Jeffrey Epstein’s prison cell during ‘suicide attempt’ is missing

The feckless Feds strike again.

Surveillance footage outside Jeffrey Epstein’s cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center during his first attempted suicide has gone missing.

Epstein, who was facing sex trafficking and conspiracy charges, first attempted to take his own life at the end of July, while in a cell he shared with Nick Tartaglione, a former police officer who is charged with the murder of four men.

Epstein was put on suicide watch, but soon after the convicted sex offender was taken off the heightened surveillance he died by suicide on August 10.

Assistant US Attorney Jason Swergold told Southern District of New York Judge Kenneth Karas that the footage could not be found, the New York Daily News reported.