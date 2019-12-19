Elizabeth Warren boasts of endorsement from Meth Head and jailed twisted sexual predator Ed Buck

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts trumpeted the support of an alleged serial predator in a list of 200 Obama alumni who have backed her presidential campaign.

On the list is “Edward B.P. Buck.” Ed Buck, 65, whose full name is Edward Bernard Peter Buck, was arrested in September on charges of three counts of battery causing serious injury, administering methamphetamine, and maintaining a drug house in Los Angeles, California. Federal authorities also charged Buck with one count of distribution of methamphetamine resulting in death.

“This was a mistake considering Ed Buck was not staff or an alum. This was put together via Google Docs by some Obama alums, and they caught some nonstaff that populated the list, but obviously, they missed one. They are removing it,” Warren spokesman Chris Hayden told the Washington Examiner.

Alleged victims of Buck told investigators that he would prey on black men with the promise of free drugs to lure them back to his home in Los Angeles. There, Buck would drug the victims against their wishes and sexually assault them. Buck, a major Democratic Party megadonor, has supported a number of past candidates, including President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and California Reps. Ted Lieu and Adam Schiff.

Linking via Twitter to an article about the endorsements, Warren said, “I’m grateful to have the support of these Obama campaign alumni and my fellow Obama administration alumni. Their work changed what we know is possible in our politics. Together, we can win in 2020 and build a government that works for everyone.”

In July 2017, Gemmel Moore, 26, who was homeless and working as a prostitute, fatally overdosed. Moore wrote in his journal that he blamed Buck for his out-of-control drug habit. “I’ve become addicted to drugs and the worst one at that,” Moore wrote. “Ed Buck is the one to thank, he gave me my first injection of crystal meth.” READ MORE: