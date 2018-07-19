Leading Hispanic Advocacy Organization Releases Statement Supporting Brett Kavanaugh’s Nomination

The Latino Coalition, a “leading, national non-partisan advocacy organization representing Hispanic businesses and consumers,” released a statement on Tuesday supporting Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the United States Supreme Court.

“Judge Brett Kavanaugh is an exemplary individual and an extremely qualified legal constitutionalist with a record of ruling against the kind of regulatory overreach that can be chilling to America’s entrepreneurs,” said TLC Chairman and former U.S. SBA Administrator Hector Barreto. “The Latino Coalition urges the Senate to put partisanship aside in order to quickly confirm Judge Kavanaugh. We believe he will protect the rights of all Americans, including the small-business owners who suffer most when government goes beyond its constitutional bounds.”

The Latino Coalition is a non-profit national organization founded by Hispanic business owners across the nation in 1995 to “develop policies and solutions relevant to Latinos.” – READ MORE

Despite the doom and gloom put out by the Left regarding President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Americans, by a narrow margin, still want him confirmed.

A new Gallup poll found Americans’ initial views on Kavanaugh’s confirmation to be divided, but a slight majority still wants him to be confirmed. The poll, conducted in the five days after Trump nominated Kavanaugh, found that 41% of respondents want the judge to be confirmed, compared to 37% who do not.

“This four-percentage-point margin is slimmer than any Gallup has measured in its initial read on 10 prior nominees since 1987,” wrote Gallup’s Jeffrey M. Jones. “On average, the margin in favor of confirming the nominee in these polls has been 23 points, 49% to 26%.” – READ MORE

