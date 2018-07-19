Comey: Anyone Voting Republican This Fall Is Un-American

True Pundit

Former FBI Director James Comey suggested over Twitter on Tuesday that anyone who votes Republican in the upcoming midterm elections is un-American.

“Ambition must … counteract ambition,” wrote Comey, adding “All who believe in this country’s values must vote for Democrats this fall. Policy differences don’t matter right now. History has its eyes on us.”

In other words, any Republican who doesn’t vote Democrat in November doesn’t believe in American values. 

Comey’s comments come on the heels of what some interpreted as a call for a coup against President Trump after the Helsinki summit with Vladimir Putin, when he tweeted”This was the day an American president stood on foreign soil next to a murderous lying thug and refused to back his own country,” adding “Patriots need to stand up and reject the behavior of this president.“- READ MORE

On Wednesday morning, former FBI Director James Comey, who was supposed to be non-partisan when he held his old job, suddenly found himself a man without a party.

Comey had decided to weigh in after President Trump’s much-criticized remarks in Helsinki, Finland, calling for Americans to reject the Republican Party and vote for the Democratic Party:

But that remark triggered Brian Fallon, the national press secretary for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, to tweet that Comey should simply go away- READ MORE

