Former USA Divers Make Explosive Sex Abuse Allegations: ‘Worse Than Gymnastics’

Former USA divers claim they suffered sexual abuse at the hands of their coach Will Bohonyi which was allegedly enabled and initially ignored by USA Diving.

Two female divers claim they were preyed upon by Bohonyi and forced into frequently engaging in sex acts with him, according to a class action lawsuit filed against the organization last week. The USA Diving’s national governing body has been accused of ignoring and enabling the alleged sex abuse that occurred on their watch.

“This is just the beginning for USA Diving,” said attorney Jon Little, adding that it’s “worse than gymnastics, worse than swimming.” Little says other allegedly victimized divers have come forward too.

Bohonyi allegedly “demanded oral sex” from one diver in 2009 while she was at Indiana University. “He made clear to (the woman) that this exchange was required for him to continue coaching her as part of USA Diving,” the suit claims. Bohonyi allegedly forced her to engage in “at least one sexual act a day while he was acting as her coach” and made her “text him sexually explicit photos of herself.”

“You owe me this,” the alleged victim claims she was frequently told, per the suit. – READ MORE

Explosive courtroom footage from the Larry Nassar sentencing as the father of three U.S. gymnasts tries to attack the disgraced ex-sports doctor who molested his daughters in Michigan.

“Give me one minute with that bastard,” Randall Margraves, the father of three gymnasts molested by Nassar said as he was being restrained on the ground. “I want that son of a bitch”

#BREAKING: Victim’s father tries to attack disgraced ex-sports doctor Larry Nassar in Michigan courtroom, tackled by bailiffs https://t.co/6hb8qthEyH pic.twitter.com/iB4E3dEjY1 — azfamily 3TV CBS 5 (@azfamily) February 2, 2018

An American hero emerges. pic.twitter.com/rpGC4TQhMl — Based Monitored 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@BasedMonitored) February 2, 2018

Some video of Margraves being handcuffed by law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/sVOar0Hhhu — Matt Mencarini (@MattMencarini) February 2, 2018

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1