Lawyer Furious Over ‘Sexist’ No-Men Allowed Pool Party

A lawyer slammed a “sexist” no-single-men pool party hosted by a California hotel while speaking with The Daily Caller News Foundation on Friday.

San Diego lawyer Alfred G. Rava is representing three men, Mitchell Fairless, Chris Fairless and James Hamilton, in a lawsuit against DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Golf Resort Palm Springs and Plush, a party company that hosted an event at the hotel. The men are suing the hotel and party company for violating California’s Unruh Civil Rights Act and Business and Professions Code 125.6.

Rava filed his lawsuit with the Superior Court of California County of Riverside on July 26 and received a copy of the complaint Wednesday. The complaint opens with a quote: “All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.”

Plush advertised its event at DoubleTree with a “discounted rate $175 per couple” and “single ladies are only $20.” At least one of the plaintiffs received the ad by email and Plush also advertised it at Plushlife.org. The plaintiffs assert the company banned single men from attending a pool party hosted by DoubleTree on July 20 and 21, citing a text message one of their male acquaintances received from Plush reading “single men are not allowed to the event.”

“All persons within the jurisdiction of this state are free and equal, and no matter what their sex,” states the Unruh Civil Rights Act. – READ MORE

