    True Pundit

    Politics Security

    Lawyer for FBI’s Key Uranium One Witness Just Trounced the DOJ and John Huber

    Posted on by
    Share:

    “Shame on @TheJusticeDept. AG appointed @USAttyHuber 9 months ago to look into #UraniumOne and #FISA false application. Huber has not interviewed Ohrs. Huber has not interviewed my client Doug Campbell, the FBI undercover informant for Uranium One.” — Toensing

    Ouch.

    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: