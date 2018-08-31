Trump Comes to the Rescue of Former GOP Foe Ted Cruz in “Biggest Stadium in Texas”

“I will be doing a major rally for Senator Ted Cruz in October. I’m picking the biggest stadium in Texas we can find. As you know, Ted has my complete and total Endorsement. His opponent is a disaster for Texas – weak on Second Amendment, Crime, Borders, Military, and Vets!” — Trump

