Lawyer for Democratic IT staffer Imran Awan downplays bank fraud charges, says loans were repaid

FOLLOW US!



The attorney for Imran Awan, a former tech staffer for Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., and other House Democrats, said his client has paid back all the home equity loans he took out on two properties that are the basis for federal charges of bank fraud.

With that in mind, attorney Chris Gowen believes his client is going through additional and unwarranted legal scrutiny because of the political media storm surrounding his old work at the Capitol.

In mid-August, a federal grand jury issued indictments against Awan and his wife, Hina Alvi, for conspiracy and bank fraud, alleging they misrepresented the fact that the properties used to obtain the loans were owned by Awan and Alvi, but were rented out to tenants at the time they applied for the loans. The loans were made on the understanding that the properties were their primary residence and a second home, instead of rental properties. – READ MORE