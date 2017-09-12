Over 50 ISIS militants killed per day in Raqqa

FOLLOW US!



BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – Over the last week there has emerged a trend in the ongoing battle for Raqqa city whereby the US-backed, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are killing about fifty ISIS militants on a daily basis.

At the moment, the main focus of SDF operations in Raqqa is centered around capturing the western districts of the city from ISIS.

As this phase of the Raqqa campaign has been underway, Kurdish sources have been publishing statistics that note the daily losses inflicted on Islamic State terrorists as a result of clashes in various west Raqqa suburbs. – READ MORE

www.almasdarnews.com