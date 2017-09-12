Loophole lets 40,000 immigrant ‘students’ into US

A generous legal loophole in U.S. immigration laws is allowing thousands of illegal “students” to receive special visas to enter America, according to a new report on the scam.

The report found that 42 of the country’s worst colleges and universities, some that aren’t even accredited, are providing the needed “student” documentation to immigrants to clear immigration requirements of the Department of Homeland Security.

In the process, the mostly for-profit schools fill their classes and weak students get to come to the U.S., said the report titled, DHS Allows F-1 Visas for Students Going to Ghost Colleges.