Lawyer For Covington Kids Threatens To Sue NYT For ‘Obvious Libel’; People Line Up To Help

The blowback from the egregiously irresponsible reporting of most mainstream media outlets about the context-less viral video of the boys from Kentucky’s Covington Catholic High School “harassing” and “threatening” a Native American protester could include some legal headaches for some of the reporters and outlets.

In a tweet that’s made headlines, Robert Barnes, a trial lawyer based in Los Angeles, issued an unequivocal warning to the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman about her report on the Covington kids: “I will represent the kids for free if they want to sue @maggieNYT for obvious libel.”

I will represent the kids for free if they want to sue @maggieNYT for obvious libel. https://t.co/VmqVqIVNoe — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) January 20, 2019

Barnes’ tweeted threat to Haberman instantly inspired support online, including many who offered their services and financial support to help with the libel lawsuit.

“I’ll happily help work the case for free as well. Evil needs to be stopped,” wrote one supporter. “Whatever I can do in PR, I am all-in,” added another. “I think it is time to get a group together that does pro bono work PR work etc. when media slander somebody innocent. We must stop this madness,” added yet another.- READ MORE